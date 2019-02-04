Pakistan to approach ICJ against Indian atrocities in IHK: Gandapur

Urges international community to play its due role to resolve Kashmir issue

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur says Pakistan will approach International Court of Justice to lodge a case against India on its human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. He said that the longstanding issue of Kashmir between Pakistan and India would be resolved under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference here, he said the Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed with a renewed pledge to continue support people of occupied Kashmir till they succeed in getting their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council of the United Nations. He said the whole Pakistani nation was standing with the people of Kashmir and support their indigenous freedom movement against Indian subjugation.

To mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner, the minister said, number of programmes including formation of human chains, photo exhibition regarding human rights violations, special documentaries, seminars, rallies, speeches, essay writing will be arranged on all divisional, district and district headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He said during the day-long activities, violations of human rights and international laws being committed by in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) will be exposed at local and international forums. The minister said that Pakistanis living across the globe will observe the day by arranging rallies.

He urged the international community to play their due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per wishes of the Kashmiri. “International community should play role in ending human rights’ violations and international rules violation otherwise their credibility will be compromised,” he added.

Gandapur said recently report of Human Right Commission had exposed the ugly face of India and its forces, carrying out massive human rights violations in IoK and taking lives of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris. He asked the Human Right Commission to dispatch an inquiry commission to Indian occupied Kashmir and submit a comprehensive report regarding the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces.

He said despite, Indian forces’ aggression, Kashmiri youth were hosting Pakistani flag to show love and affection with the Pakistan. The Minister said that Indian forces had made prisoners thousand of Kashmiri without any charge. To a question he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to resoling Kashmir dispute as per wishes of Kashmiris.

He said that it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dialogue offer had not been responded positively by the Indian leadership. “Pakistan wants to resolve the Kashmir issue through peaceful dialogue, but it should not be considered as its weakness,” he added. He urged the people of India to reject the extremist elements in the upcoming general elections. He said Indian Prime Minister during his visit to occupied Kashmir received cold response from the Kashmiris. He said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had effectively raised the Kashmir issue at United National Security General (UNSG).

