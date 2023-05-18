Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly decided to allow its players to play the second edition of the ILT20 after not issuing NOCs last year.

The ILT20 is the second-richest T20 franchise cricket tournament sanctioned by Emirates Cricket Board which held its inaugural season this year in Dubai.

Azam Khan was the only player selected from Pakistan last year for the competition but he was not cleared to play the tournament by the PCB. However, it has been reported that Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan were all in line to find spots on rosters but that never came to pass.

Five of the six teams in the competition are owned by Indian conglomerates which contributed to the issue.

The current PCB setup under Najam Sethi has adopted a more moderate stance and will not stand in the way of the players if they are selected for the tournament. According to Sethi Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with the UAE and that goodwill should continue with players from Pakistan playing in Dubai’s league.

PCB is even trying to organise part of the Asia Cup in Dubai under its hybrid model which underlines their close ties.

The second season of the ILT20 will begin on January January 13th with players from Pakistan set to take the field barring any international commitments.