Pakistan thrash Thailand 10-0 in Asian Games hockey opener

Jakarta

Pakistan, rode on a hat trick of Atiq Arshad, trounced Thailand 10-0 to take a victorious start in the Asian Games hockey competition on Monday at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Record eight time champions Pakistan were off to a flying start at the Asian Games with the thrashing of little known Thailand with a volley of goals, said the information made available here to APP by the Pakistan Hockey Federaton.

Atiq Arshad shone with a hat trick while his brother Tauseeq Arshad, Mohammad Irfan and Abu Bakr, all had a brace. Mubashar Ali added one goal.

Pakistan took time to open the account. It was the last minute of the first quarter when Tauseeq Arshad converted a penalty corner. Three more goals were added in the second quarter and they led 4-0 at the half time.

Pakistan found the target six times in the second half to complete the tally.

Green Shirts will take on Oman on August 22 in their second outing. Scorers, Pakistan, Atiq Arshad (3), Tauseeq Arshad (2), Mohammad Irfan (2), Abu Bakr (2) and Mubashar Ali (1). Pakistan needs to ditch its traditional approach of training wrestlers on mud floors if it is to excel at international level, national coach Muhammad Anwar told AFP on Sunday. Anwar was speaking at the Asian Games in Jakarta, where two of Pakistan’s three wrestlers lost in the first round on the opening day of competition. Pakistan has done “zero work” to help its wrestlers, Anwar said, leaving it trailing its competitors — notably arch-rival India, which switched to training on mats long ago. “India has done a lot of work on wrestling. It’s a big country with a lot of funds. While Pakistan has done zero work for sports and wrestling,” the former Olympic wrestler said.—Agencies

