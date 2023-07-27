COLOMBO – Pakistan has completed a whitewash against Sri Lanka as Babar XI thrashed the hosts’ batting line on Thursday.

Team Green’s top track record in the Island nation advanced as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by innings and 222 runs in the second test and won the series 2-0.

Nauman Ali remained in the limelight, taking all six wickets while the hosts walked out with 143-6 on the scoreboard. He remained unplayable in the second game as the Sri Lankan batting line crumbled.

Pakistan claimed their first clean sweep victory over Sri Lanka in the latter’s backyard after 1994.

What a spell by Naseem Shah!

50th test wicket by him!

What a star bowler! ⭐️ #PakvsSL #BabarAzam𓃵 #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/KMN5MoQvn7 — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) July 27, 2023

🚨 Pakistan's highest margin of victory in an away Test 🚨 What a way to begin our ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign 💪#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/fMsQCc2dOH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 27, 2023

