Pakistan theme Day at Xining Carpet expo at Qinghai China

Observer Report

Qinghai

Pakistan was the first country to introduce hand-made carpets from manufacturing country other than China. Pakistan has achieved recognition not only in eastern China but all over the country. Pakistan Carpets Manufacturers and Exporters Association has created a soft image of Pakistan by not only organizing hand-knitted carpet exhibition but also by Pakistan’s introduction through performing art.

Pakistan has the honour of having the founder member of Xining exhibition Akhtar Nazir cooki of PCMEA. The exhibition has now turned into international exhibition, though the other manufacturing countries participating in a massive way, PCMEA is able to give a healthy competition.

The 3rd June, 2018 was declared as a Pakistan theme day. PCMEA with its own sources had organized a cultural show with main performance by Madam Zarin Suleman and presented Pakistani souvenirs to the high officials. The Party General Secretary (Vice Governor) was awarded by letter of appreciation.

Pakistan high officials from Ministry of Commerce, former Additional Secretary Ms Anjum and Dr Shahid Rashid, Executive Director, Centre of Excellence for CPEC, (PIDE & Ministry of Planning) from Pakistan also attended the event. A great appreciation was offered by the Governor of Qinghai who witnessed the show and visited the stalls.

The efforts were put in by the following members of PCMEA to achieve the highest appreciation by the audience: Akhtar Nazir Cooki, Saeed Khan, Chairman CTI, Nadeem Sajid SVC Karachi and Qamar Zia VC Lahore.