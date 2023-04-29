Pakistan thanks China for help in Sudan evacuation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan expressed gratitude to China for helping in the evacuation of its stranded citizens from Sudan, after a batch of Pakistani evacuees reached Jeddah.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Islamabad has expressed gratitude to Beijing for helping the country in the evacuation of its citizens stranded in crisis-hit Sudan.

“We are grateful to our Chinese friends for this gesture of support and friendship,” MoFA said in a statement.

A batch of 216 Pakistani nationals arrive in Jeddah from Port Sudan aboard 🇨🇳 Navy's Weishanhu today. We are grateful to our Chinese friends for this gesture of support and friendship. pic.twitter.com/wsjpyWY602 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 28, 2023

Earlier today, Foreign Office confirmed that another batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan has arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport via Jeddah.

Stranded Pakistanis landed back home from Jeddah aboard an aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force as the Government of Pakistan continues to facilitate the safe return of stranded nationals.

Amid the mass evacuation, Islamabad was in contact with friendly nations in the region for facilitating the process by providing transport to shift Pakistanis from North African states.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu ordered the Pakistan Air Force transport fleet to kick start the swift evacuation of nationals from a conflict-hit country. Two more flights carrying around 200 nationals were expected to arrive in the South Asian country.

Several countries are pulling out from Sudan as the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) extended a 72-hour extension after pressure from several countries including the US.