Pakistan, Thai ties improving: Chawla

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh is very rich province regarding its culture, civilization and natural resources and Pakistan and Thailand have lot of things to share with each other. This he said as a chief guest in a ceremony of National day of Thailand here in a local hotel. It is to mention here national Day of Thailand is also the birthday anniversary of late King Rama IX.

He said that Thailanad was considered as a regional power, with high level of human development and literary role in Thailand was more than 95%. He added, ‘ Pakistan is making efforts to boost up its economy, literary rate and in all other sectors of development.’ Mr. Mukesh was sure that there was a need to further improve mutual relationship in various Sectors like Science and Technology, economy, health, Culture and sports.

On this occasion Sindh Minister for ET&NC and Parliamentary Affairs congratulated the people of Thailand on behalf of people of Sindh and its government as well. Consul General of Thailand Thatre Chauvachate also spoke.

