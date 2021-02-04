Pakistan test-fires Ghaznavi ballistic missile

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, which is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres, the military said.

This training launch was the culminating point of the Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command, the Inter-Service Public Relations said in a statement. The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organisations, it added.