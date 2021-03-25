Pakistan team test negative for Covid-19, squad cleared to fly

By Sohail Ali All 35 members of the Africa-bound Pakistan cricket squad , including 22 players and 13 officials, have tested negative and, as such, the side will depart for Johannesburg, South Africa, on a chartered flight tomorrow, Friday morning.

On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ICC ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April.

The side will then depart for Harare, Zimbabwe, for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on 12 May.

On the eve of the team’s departure, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq held a virtual media conference Squads: T20I: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Asif Ali (Northern), Danish Aziz (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) ODI: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Danish Aziz (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).—APP