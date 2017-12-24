Pakistan team set to do well in Throwball C’ship

Karachi

The Pakistan team is set to perform well during the World Throwball Championship to be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 26 to 28. This was stated by the captain of the Pakistan team, Shiraz Asif, on Saturday.

Talking to APP from Malaysia, he said that every effort would be made to attain success in the tournament for which the team members were fully prepared and mentally fit.

Shiraz said that the prominent teams competing include Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka. “ We will not take any encounter in the championship easy and the practice matches here ahead of the mega event have proved very beneficial’, he remarked. ‘Inshallah, we will give the nation good news and excellent result’, a confidence Shiraz stated. He also thanked the national coaches- Rashida Gul, Adnan Khan, Sufian Ahmed and Rashid Gul, for providing useful training to nine- member Pakistan squad.—APP