Pakistan team named for Asian Junior Squash C’ship

Peshawar

The Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship is scheduled to be played in Chennai, India from September 26-29, 2018.

Pakistan Squash contingent comprising of 7 players along with a coach would be participating in the Championship. Abbas Zeb and Uzair Shaukat would play in Under-19 category, Haris Qasim and Asad Ullah Khan will play in U-17, Muhammad Hamza Khan and Muhammad Ashab Irfan would play in U-15 category whereas Anas Ali Bukhari would participate in U-13 age group. Fazal Shah would accompany them as coach during the event.

As per the seeding released by Asian Squash Federation, Abbas Zeb has been placed at No 4 and Uzair Shaukat at No 12. In U-17, Haris Qasim has been seeded No 5 and Asad Ullah at No 16. In U-15 category, M Hamza Khan has been seeded No 3 and M Ashab Irfan is seeded at No 8. Anas Ali Shah would play as non-seeded player in U-13 category.

The selected players were kept under training at Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad for preparation of the Championship. The contingent has proceeded to Karachi on Wednesday. After four days training in Karachi, the team would further depart for Chennai on September 23, 2018 for participation in the Championship.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp