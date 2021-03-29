Pakistan team conduct training session at Centurion

Wasim responds to criticism over picking youngsters

Pakistan cricket team Monday conducted training session at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion which is scheduled to host the first one-day international (ODI) between the Green Shirts and South Africa on April 2.

The visitors held batting, bowling and fielding practice on second day under head coach Misbah-ul-Haq who also gave a pep talk.

Players are preparing for ODI and Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the Proteas observing the covid-19 protocols.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa from April 2 to April 16.

Pakistan’s chief selector Mohammad Wasim, while talking to PakPassion.net, responded to criticism over picking young cricketers for the national side’s upcoming tour of Africa, claiming that people are forgetting that the squad also includes players for matches against Zimbabwe.

Squads

ODI: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

T20I: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.—Agencies