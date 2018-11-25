Pakistan team cannot be written off in WC Hockey

Islamabad

Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Shahbaz Ahmed Senior said on Sunday that Pakistan team could not be written off in the World Cup as it was after a long time that he had seen the players eager to win.

Pakistan hockey team have already reached India via Wagah Border on Saturday, to take part in the 16-nation 2018 Hockey World Cup, starting in Bhubaneswar, the capital of India’s Eastern state of Odisha from November 28.

“The good thing about our guys this time is that they look armed with the passion and spirit to win. They’ve been working really hard and I believe they can pull a surprise,” he told APP. Shahbaz, who captained Pakistan to the World Cup title in 1994 said that like the then team, the current Pakistan outfit was also being considered underdog.

“We were not considered favourites to win at that time. Everyone was writing us off but we finished at top in our pool before defeating Germany in the semifinal and Netherlands in the final,” he recalled.

He said the current Pakistani team was world No. 13, but there was a blend of youngsters and senior players, who on their day had the capability to stun any world side.

However, he said that senior members of the team including skipper Rizwan Senior, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Butt and Umar Bhutta would have to take the onus to inspire youngsters.

“This is what we (Senior players of 1994 world-cup winning team) had done. The youngsters saw us performing and they too played courageously and produced the results.

“I believe if the seniors will take on the responsibility, the youngsters will automatically start playing well,” he added.

Pakistan are placed in Group D along with Germany, Netherlands and Malaysia. In Group A, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and France are placed, while defending champions Australia make Group B along with Ireland, China and England. Hosts India, South Africa, Belgium and Canada form Group C.

The top team from all the four groups will directly make it to the quarterfinals, while the teams finishing second and third from all groups will play a cross-over match. The fourth team from all the groups will be eliminated.

The four-time world cup winners, Pakistan will take on Germany (world number 6) on December 1 in their opener before facing Malaysia (world number 12) on December 5 and the Netherlands (world number 4) on December 9.—APP

