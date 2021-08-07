Pakistan takes up red list issue with UK govt

Observer Report Islamabad

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Friday said that the issue of not removing Pakistan from ‘red list’ has formally taken up with the British government. Speaking to reporters, Moazzam Ahmad Khan said, “Although the coronavirus situation in Karachi is a bit bad, overall in Pakistan the situation has improved.”

Pakistan in terms of improving Covid-19, our government has done tremendous work which is being recognised the world over. The British government should also appreciate these efforts, he added.

On the other hand, an online petition ‘Remove Pakistan from Red List’ had crossed the mark of 100,000 signatures. The British Parliament considered all petitions that got more than 100,000 signatures for a debate.

Campaigners in the UK including two MPs slammed the Government for keeping Pakistan on the red list in the latest travel update.