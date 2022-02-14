Pakistan takes lead with 4 students topping ACCA exams worldwide

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has announced the results of students who sat exams in the December 2021 session. Four Pakistani students scored the highest marks globally outperforming exam sitters worldwide.

Arham Ali, an ACCA student from Lahore, scored the highest marks in Maintaining Financial Records exam. Similarly, Usama Maharir Muhammad from Lahore topped the Managing Costs & Finance exam.

Komal Bawani, a young girl from Karachi achieved a perfect score in ACCA’s Management Function while Muhammad Umair Jan, an ACCA student from Peshawar, became the global topper in the Recording Financial Transactions exam. These global prizewinners were commended by Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan. He said, ‘It’s encouraging to see the country’s youth putting in the hard work to outperform their peers around the world. This further enables us in establishing Pakistan as a global hub for world-class talent in accounting and finance.’

The ACCA degree is widely regarded as the gold standard in accountancy, with recognition and presence in over 178 countries worldwide, providing access to highly respected and rewarding career opportunities.