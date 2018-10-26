Pakistan take on Australia in second T20I today

DUBAI: Pakistan take on Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday (today) in Dubai.

Opener Babar Azam and spinner Imad Wasim gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series along with their biggest T20 victory over Australia when they demolished the tourists by 66 runs.

Victory in today’s match in Dubai would seal the T20 series and follow a 1-0 Test series win over Australia in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

Azam struck an unbeaten 68 while Wasim capped a return to international cricket with three wickets as Pakistan crushed Australia by 66 runs on Wednesday.

Azam hit five fours and a six in his 55-ball innings as Pakistan made 155-8 before Wasim (3-20) ripped apart Australia’s top order as they slumped to 89 all out — their joint-third lowest T20 score — at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Speaking after the match Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed praised the all-around performance of the team and said, “Our bowling attack is good, so we try to put some runs on the board and back ourselves to defend.”

“Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez batted beautifully and when we bowl we always try to take wickets when we have the ball in our hands.”

On the other hand, Australian captain Aaron Finch said the defeat was embarrassing.

“It’s pretty embarrassing, to be fair,” said Finch. “I think we were a little bit one-dimensional while batting, but that’s a learning experience and I would say Pakistan have got a lot of variety in their bowling.”

The match between Pakistan and Australia will start at 9pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The third and final T20 match between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Sunday in Dubai

