Pakistan, Tajikistan agree on early completion of CASA-1000 project

Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to step up their efforts to conclude the CASA-1000 project as soon as possible.

According to a statement, the development occurred during a meeting between Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Dushanbe.

Following a detailed review of bilateral ties at the summit, it was agreed to strengthen the Pakistan-Tajikistan partnership in all dimensions. It was decided to work together to strengthen commerce, finances, energy cooperation, aviation links, road and rail connectivity, and the early completion of the CASA-1000 programme.

In a regional background, FM Qureshi stressed Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process. He hoped that Afghan parties would exploit this historic chance to offer Afghanistan and the area long-term peace and stability. Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed President Rahmon to visit Pakistan, according to FM Qureshi. President graciously shared his wish to travel as soon as possible.