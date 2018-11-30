Pakistan, Swiss sign MoU to seek details

Pakistanis bank accounts

Observer Report

Islamabad

In a major step ahead in bringing back looted wealth, Pakistan and Swiss governments have signed an MoU enabling exchange of financial information on bilateral basis which will enable Pakistani authorities to seek Swiss bank account details of Pakistanis.

MoU was singned by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar with Swiss authorities.

A high level delegation led by Shahzad Akbar also negotiated the up-gradation and implementation of automation of exchange of information on bilateral level and also additional protocols and MoUs for expediting Pakistani requests on preferential basis. The newly ratified treaty will be implemented forthwith and give access to critical financial information.

