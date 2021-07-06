Pakistan supports China’s commitment to global peace, development: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan supported its all-weather friend China’s efforts to protect global peace, shared prosperity and safeguard international border.

Addressing the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit virtually, the premier termed Pakistan and China as “iron brothers”. He appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision for global development through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), adding that such moves “proved his credentials as a world statesman”.

He highlighted that China bagged notable success in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. “President Xi’s declaration of making the Covid-19 vaccine a global public good is reflective of his compassion and fairness,” PM Khan said.

Giving credit for China’s transformation to Xi Jinping, he commented: “Xi’s people-centric philosophy has made a critical difference as recently China has eliminated extreme poverty — one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind”.

He also appreciated the CPEC, stating that the communist party “united the spirit of the Chinese people and encouraged them to wage an epic struggle for liberation from foreign occupation”.

The premier said that founding father of Communist’s China Mao Zedong had guided the Chinese people to attain national dignity.

“For decades, CPC’s spirit instilled new vigour and hope beyond China’s borders. It inspired people of the colonised nations and contributed to the end of colonialism.

“CPC’s astonishing success rests in the people-centric approach of its development philosophy. It remained committed to serving the people and prioritised their well-being,” he said.

He hoped that Pakistan would emulate the CPC’s remarkable achievements for national development, poverty alleviation and anti-corruption drive.

“CPC’s mission of the great rejuvenation of Chinese nation and PTI’s vision of Naya Pakistan reflect the respective aspirations of the people of the two countries,” he said.

The premier also talked about his government’s projects including Ehsaas programme which he called “one of the leading social protection programmes in Asia”.

He highlighted that the PTI government had given priority to the provision of universal health coverage to masses, adding that Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project depicted its “commitment to countering environmental degradation and reversing the biodiversity loss”.

“We are ready to do more than our share to protect this invaluable planet and help it heal from centuries of neglect,” he said.

The premier said that Pakistan had shifted its focus from geopolitics to geo-economics and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) reflected that effort.

“Our friendship with China and CPEC complement vision of peace for our citizens and for others and shared prosperity and common development for our region and the world.

“In an era of complex and profound changes at global and regional level, our all-weather strategic-cooperative partnership remains a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity,” he stressed.

He hoped that bilateral friendship would strengthen further in the year 2021.

CPC Celebrates its 100th Birthday

The Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrated its 100th birthday on July 1.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the party’s centenary.

In his message, the prime minister Imran Khan said that the founding of the CPC was a seminal event with far-reaching impact on world history and paid a rich tribute to the CPC and its leadership.

China’s liberation and its subsequent rise lay in sacrifices and endeavours of the Communist Party, he pointed out, lauding CPC’s efforts for the well-being of the Chinese people, particularly in the realm of poverty alleviation and socio-economic development.

Imran Khan hoped that under the wise and dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping, China would continue its march towards the ‘Great Rejuvenation’ of the Chinese Nation.

He also appreciated CPC’s role in the nurturing of Pakistan-China friendship.