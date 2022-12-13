Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced all the players who have registered their names in the “Gold” category of the upcoming season.

The complete list consists of both foreign and local talents who have expressed an interest in playing the Eighth edition of the PSL beginning on February 9th.

Some prominent names are up for grabs from the local pool from Pakistan with Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Ammad Butt, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Irfan, Hussain Talat, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Sohaib Maqsood and Zafar Gohar (among others) all experienced campaigners.

From the international pool of players, Ben Dunk, Dinesh Chandimal, Temba Bavuma, Ibrahim Zadran, Litton Das, Sheldon Cottrell, Zahir Khan, Sean Williams, Shamarh Brooks, Jordan Clark, Joe Denly and Craig Ervine are among the more well-known players registered in the Gold category of the Pakistan Super League.

The draft for the upcoming season will be held in Karachi on December 15th while the tournament will take place from February 9 to March 19th in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

With the draft getting ever so closer, teams are in the final stages of forming their strategies. All six franchises have already announced their retentions, while the picking order has also been finalised.

Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans with Karachi Kings and Islamabad United picking fourth and fifth.

Peshawar Zalmi will have the last selection before a specialized statistical algorithm determines the subsequent 17 rounds.

Players in the Gold category of the PSL are reportedly paid between $40,000-50,000 in salary.