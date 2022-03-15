Pakistan Super League to adopt auction model: Ramiz

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is looking to adopt an auction model from next year’s competition, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman Raja has announced.

The proposed model would replace the draft system which has been in place for the past eight seasons of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

“We need to create new properties to be financially independent. We have nothing for now but the PSL and ICC funds. There’s an argument over the model from next year; I want to switch it to an auction model from next year. The market forces are conducive, but we’ll sit down with the franchise owners to discuss it,”

Meanwhile, the PCB chairman is also looking to stage Pakistan Super League in more than two venues. Season five was showcased in four cities but the Covid-19 outbreak limited the following additions to be played in Karachi and Lahore.

“We want the PSL to be on a home and away basis from next year. The gate money will be excellent, and we want to elevate the concept of the PSL,” he added.

“Every side’s purse will increase, and if they want to improve they’ll have to spend money. When you go from a draft system to this, the world’s talent suddenly becomes available to you. I’ve spoken to a couple of the franchise owners; they’re quite happy to experiment with this. I’ll talk to the others, too. It’s in the embryonic stages, but it’s top of my wish list.”

Lahore Qalandars will look to defend their crown under the new regulations from next year.

Ramiz Raja also reiterated his desire about introducing Women’s PSL next year. “In January-February, we’re thinking of the women’s PSL. There’s a lot of traction and a lot of takers for it. Pak women’s cricket needs to improve a lot, and that will only happen when we give them an environment where they can make money and share the dugout with world-class players.