Pakistan Super League (PSL) has revealed all the international players who have registered themselves in the “Silver” category for the upcoming eighth edition of the competition.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board, four hundred and ninety-three players from full member and associate nations have made themselves available for the draft. 29 players opted to register for the Platinum category while 81 chose to put themselves in the Diamond category, whose list PCB has already released.

The Silver category of international players for the Pakistan Super League includes several names, both new and old, that Pakistani fans are familiar with.

Ravi Bopara has already played for Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi while players like Fidel Edwards, Akila Dananjaya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afif Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain have applied their trade all over the world.

The list also includes Max O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann, two Dutch players responsible for helping Pakistan reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup by beating South Africa.

The player draft for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will take place in Karachi on December 15 after several delays.

Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans with Karachi Kings and Islamabad United picking fourth and fifth.

Peshawar Zalmi will have the last selection.

A specialized statistical algorithm will determine the subsequent 17 rounds.

The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League will be played from February 9th to March 19th in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.