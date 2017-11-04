Pakistan Super League Player Draft on Nov 12

Lahore

The HBL Pakistan Super League Player Draft is all set to take place here on November 12.

“Top international stars including Chris Lynn, JP Duminy, Mitchell Johnson, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Angelo Mathews, Luke Ronchi, Colin Ingram, Wayne Parnell, and John Hastings have put their name forward for the HBL PSL Player Draft”, said a spokesman of the PCB on Friday.

These players will join a star-studded PSL roster including the likes of Shoaib Malik, Brendon McCullum, Mohammad Amir, Kevin Pietersen, Hasan Ali, Darren Sammy, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Andre Russell, Shakib al Hasan, Kumar Sangakkara and many more T20 stars who have been retained by their respective teams, he added.

He said each team will go into the HBL PSL Player Draft 2017 with a squad of nine players. The Draft will include one round in Platinum, Diamond and Gold categories. This will be followed by two rounds each in Silver and Emerging. Teams will have the option to pick up to four players each in the Supplementary category.

“The default pick order will see Lahore Qalandars going first followed by Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans”, he said adding “This may be altered as a result of trades.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have opted to skip their first pick in the Emerging Round, they will nominate a player after the conclusion of their talent hunt program.

“Teams will have a purse of $1.2 million each to pick a squad of 20 players”, said the spokesman.—APP