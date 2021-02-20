Pakistan Super League 2021: Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings clash in PSL6 opener today

KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will begin today with a glittering ceremony at National Stadium in the port city.

The first match, which will be played between defending champions Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, scheduled to start at 7 PM local times. Pakistan Observer will present live streaming and live updates of the PSL opener.

Six teams including Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will contest for the PSL sixth edition.

A total of thirty-four matches will be played among these teams. Twenty matches will be played in Karachi while fourteen matches will be played in Lahore.

The final of the month-long event will be played at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore on the 22nd of next month.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi skipper has been ruled out of their first PSL match against Lahore Qalandars as he and Head Coach Darren Sammy were isolated after they broke coronavirus protocols and had “mistakenly” met team owner Javed Afridi during a practice session on Friday evening.

The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols.

All players, player support personnel, match officials and family members are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB Covid-19 Protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament,” the PCB said.

Teams

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Hassan Khan (as a partial replacement for Dale Steyn).