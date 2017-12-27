Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office summoned on Tuesday India’s acting deputy high commissioner in Islamabad, a day after three army soldiers were martyred on the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement, spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the violation by Indian forces in the Rakhchikri sector provided a cover for the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by non-state actors, resulting in martyrdom of the soldiers and injuries to another.

Dr Faisal categorically rejected Indian claims that there was any crossing of the LoC by the Indian forces. He added that Indian actions got a befitting response from the Pakistani side.

India accuses Pakistan of harassing Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family

“The false claims by India about the alleged cross LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter-productive for peace and tranquility on the LoC,” the communique read. The DG urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He also urged that the Indian side to permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also denied Indian claims that their troops had crossed over the LoC.