Pakistan summons Indian DHC over ceasefire violations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner to condemn unprovoked ceasefire violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

On Monday, a woman was martyred and seven others, including two women and three children, sustained injuries after Indian shelling in the Shahkot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on civilian population.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement as well as investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations.

Moreover, he urged the Indian side to instruct to respect the ceasefire and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. The spokesperson also urged the Indian side to permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

He pointed out that New Delhi is continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 2,350 ceasefire violations resulting in the martyrdom of 36 innocent civilians, and injuries to 142 others.

