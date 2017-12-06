Pakistan suffering due to revengeful accountability: Nawaz

LONDON : Ousted premier and president of

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, while

lashing out at the NAB references against him, said that

the revengeful accountability is damaging Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif who reached London along with his daughter

Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday stated this while talking to

media persons at the airport. He said that those who

validated martial law committed bigger crime. Will those

persons be made accountable, he questioned.

“References are being made against me and my children; I

do not admit these references at all,” the former premier

said. “They are based on victimization and meant for

spreading unrest in the country.”

“A dictator only grabs a prime minister in Pakistan,

while a judge also does the same,” he lamented, adding,

“I do not accept this accountability.”

“Are courts only made to declare martial laws justified,”

Nawaz questioned, asserting, “This too is a crime and

there would be accountability for this as well.”

Nawaz Sharif said that sit-ins have become a tradition in

the country now. He further said that the person who

ended power load-shedding from the country has been

disqualified.

The former prime minister said that democracy in Pakistan

is being ridiculed for the past 70 years and questioned

that why only the prime ministers are ousted from power.

Commenting on Justice Ali Baqar Najafi commission report

on Model Town tragedy, Nawaz Sharif demanded that all

commission reports should be made public now. He said

that the reports by all past commissions formed in the

country, including the one by Hamoodur Rehman commission,

should be made public.

Then Chief Justice Hamoodur Rehman had led the judicial

inquiry into the events surrounding the 1971 war with

India which led to the separation of East Pakistan and

creation of Bangladesh.

Nawaz said the decision has shaken the country and

terrorism is resurging there. His statement was a clear

reference to the Supreme Court’s verdict, which

disqualified him as the prime minister in the Panama

Papers case.

He said that since 2013 – when his party took over the

reins of the country – they have only been seeing

sit-ins, adding, “What kind of tradition has been set? No

one talks anything lesser than staging a protest sit-in.

The ex-premier further said that “decision by five judges

has devastated and destabilised the country.”

Orignally published by INP