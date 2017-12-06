Pakistan suffering due to revengeful accountability: Nawaz

LONDON : Ousted premier and president of
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, while
lashing out at the NAB references against him, said that
the revengeful accountability is damaging Pakistan.
Nawaz Sharif who reached London along with his daughter
Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday stated this while talking to
media persons at the airport. He said that those who
validated martial law committed bigger crime. Will those
persons be made accountable, he questioned.
“References are being made against me and my children; I
do not admit these references at all,” the former premier
said. “They are based on victimization and meant for
spreading unrest in the country.”
“A dictator only grabs a prime minister in Pakistan,
while a judge also does the same,” he lamented, adding,
“I do not accept this accountability.”
“Are courts only made to declare martial laws justified,”
Nawaz questioned, asserting, “This too is a crime and
there would be accountability for this as well.”
Nawaz Sharif said that sit-ins have become a tradition in
the country now. He further said that the person who
ended power load-shedding from the country has been
disqualified.
The former prime minister said that democracy in Pakistan
is being ridiculed for the past 70 years and questioned
that why only the prime ministers are ousted from power.
Commenting on Justice Ali Baqar Najafi commission report
on Model Town tragedy, Nawaz Sharif demanded that all
commission reports should be made public now. He said
that the reports by all past commissions formed in the
country, including the one by Hamoodur Rehman commission,
should be made public.
Then Chief Justice Hamoodur Rehman had led the judicial
inquiry into the events surrounding the 1971 war with
India which led to the separation of East Pakistan and
creation of Bangladesh.
Nawaz said the decision has shaken the country and
terrorism is resurging there. His statement was a clear
reference to the Supreme Court’s verdict, which
disqualified him as the prime minister in the Panama
Papers case.
He said that since 2013 – when his party took over the
reins of the country – they have only been seeing
sit-ins, adding, “What kind of tradition has been set? No
one talks anything lesser than staging a protest sit-in.
The ex-premier further said that “decision by five judges
has devastated and destabilised the country.”
Orignally published by INP