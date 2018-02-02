Pakistan suffered a setback due to my disqualification: Nawaz Sharif

KARACHI : Chairman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif has said that the people of the country will reject the Supreme Court verdict to enforce lifetime disqualification on him, adding that either the army or judges oust the sitting prime minister and asking how long will this continue.

The deposed prime minister addressed to a gathering of traders in Karachi Thursday where the gathering witnessed the ongoing PML-N narrative against his disqualification from the office. He said, “People will never accept lifetime disqualification.”

Commenting on the ongoing case in Supreme Court to interpret the term of disqualification under Article 62(1)(f), he argued that these are tricks are keep him away from the elections. He mentioned that the operation against terrorism in Karachi was launched under his supervision which spread peace in the province.

He said that he was disqualified just because of taking salary from his son. He added that the nation has to think where this country is heading. “I wish this country remained stable,” Sharif said. He asked, “How many judiciaries in countries – located in this region – disqualify an elected prime minister?”

Sharif said that many other prime ministers were disqualified in the past 70 years. He added, “This is the unfortunate history of the country”.

The ex-premier compared Lahore and Karachi, saying there is no comparison as the latter has been treated in a bad way by neglecting it.

“Provincial government (of PPP) responsible for current condition of Karachi,” he said. He added that PML-N established motorway and airport in the city, asking what other political parties did for the province.

The PML-N chief also said that controversial decisions are a hurdle in the path of Pakistan’s progress. PML-N chairman stated that Karachi once again became the city of lights when his party came to power.

He added that kidnapping for ransom, collection of extortion and targeted killings also came to an end. “We ended the culture of violent protests and lawlessness in Karachi,” he said.

Orignally published by NNI