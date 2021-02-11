Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur cruise missile

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of Babur Cruise Missile I-A, with a range of 450 kilometers.

Babur Cruise Missile is capable of engaging targets at Land and Sea with high precision. The missile was launched from a state of the art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle.

The launch was witnessed by Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

Chairman NESCOM appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces, which was reflected by the proficient handling of the Weapon System in the field and fulfillment of all laid down training parameters.

He also lauded the contributions of scientists and engineers towards enhancement of Pakistan’s strategic capability.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops on conduct of successful training launch.