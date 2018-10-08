Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Ghauri missile system

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Army on Monday successfully conducted the training launch of Ghauri missile system.

According to details, Army Strategic Forces Command conducted the launch aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of the missile.

The successful launch consolidates Pakistan’s nuclear capability which is aimed at peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime as Ghauri Ballistic Missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1300 kms.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of forces.

The launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, Chairman NESCOM, Mr Tahir Ikram, Chairman KRL, senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed their appreciation on successful launch of the the missile system. Chairman JCS Committee and the Services Chiefs have also congratulated the Strategic Forces, Scientists and Engineers on the accomplishment.

