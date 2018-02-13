Pakistan successful in overcoming complex issues including Terrorism and economy: President

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan has been successful in overcoming many complex issues. Terrorism has been eradicated to a great extent and national economy is on the right track which will lead towards development and stability of the country, he added.

The President said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of 1st International Deans Conference of Engineering Institutions organised by Pakistan Engineering Council.

The President stated that during the last few decades, the country had to face various problems including terrorism which caused a debilitating impact on the economy and increased unemployment. This situation also affected the people associated with the profession of engineering, he said. He underlined that now there is a change in circumstances and Pakistan has been successful in overcoming many complex issues. He emphasized that there is no doubt about the fact that progress and development of not only Pakistan and China but the entire region is linked with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He underscored that it is an age of connectivity and its latest manifestation has emerged in the shape of CPEC.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan Engineering Council is cognizant of the future requirements and they have also charted out a strategy in order to discharge these responsibilities. He highlighted that many countries of the world including those of Central Asia have associated many expectations with this project. Therefore, it is necessary that PEC and all other national institutions should recognize their responsibilities in this regard, he added.

The President pointed out that we have completed great projects after hard work and excellent planning. But after a short period of time their defects start surfacing, or after the completion problems arise in relation to their maintenance, which sometimes also result in major accidents, he added. He stated that PEC has also a huge responsibility in these matters apart from other relevant organisations. He stressed that it is, therefore, imperative that international standards must be kept in consideration during the development of projects. He emphasized that if we do not succeed in improving our methods in these matters then the dream of benefitting from the opportunities like CPEC will be difficult to materialize. He hoped that such discussions will provide basis for the improvement of engineering education and professional standards in Pakistan. He said that PEC should also prepare viable proposals in this regard. He expressed hope that these suggestions will be helpful in developing engineering service structure in Pakistan.

The President expressed his pleasure on Pakistan’s becoming a signatory of Washington Accord last year. It is of vital importance for the field of engineering, he added. He hoped that participation in this important international forum will strengthen engineering sector in Pakistan and will also help in further accelerating the pace of national development.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Vice Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council, Secretary General Malaysian Society for Engineering and Technology Prof. Muhammad Noor, Engr. Dr. Jameel Ahmed and local & foreign experts were also present in the ceremony. The President also gave away shields to the participants on the occasion.

Orignally published by INP