Pakistan submits Chinese package details to IMF: Asad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Monday stated that Pakistan has formally submitted details of the Chinese package to the International Monetary Fund.

While talking to the media aboard a flight from Karachi to Islamabad, the finance minister apprised State Bank of Pakistan’s monetary and fiscal policies and stressed that the supplementary budget will help improve fiscal deficit.

He further said that the government is taking various measures that will help the country steer out of economic crisis, adding that that the government’s priority is to build homes for people, to undertake infrastructure projects and maximise exports.

On the occasion, he reiterated that Pakistan needs to widen its tax net and clampdown on tax evaders. Addressing questions raised by the United States, Umar maintained that Pakistan has responded to all their queries. “There is nothing we need to conceal regarding the Chinese package,” he said.

