Pakistan students win UNESCO inter-university competition

ISLAMABAD – A team of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) students have won United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inter-university competition to develop low-cost plastic waste recycling machines here the other day.

The team, comprising five students, along with two faculty members, Dr Salman Raza Naqvi (supervisor) and Dr Taqi Mehran (co-supervisor) from NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME) participated in the competition.

The Pakistani team effectively came up with a solution which caught the eye of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) selection committee and is approved.

The NUST team will be provided with funds Rs600,000 by the organisers (PSF and UNESCO) to develop the prototype for plastic recycling machine.

The design of this machine is based on the idea of converting plastic waste (low density polythene, styrofoam, etc.) into bricks.

The concept of melting the plastic and densifying it to produce the bricks will be introduced in the market for commercialisation.

The US embassy in Islamabad has congratulated the NUST team for the competition.

“Scalable new technologies and nature-based solutions will enable us all to leapfrog to a cleaner and more resilient world,” it wrote on Twitter.