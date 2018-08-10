Daily Pakistan Observer -

Pakistan student gets bronze in Int’l Chemistry Olympiad

Islamabad

Pakistani student Muhammad Suleman Thaniana of the Karachi Grammar School has bagged a bronze medal at the 50th sInternational Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2018). According to a report aired by a private news channel, the event was held Slovakia and Czech Republic from July 19 to July 29, in which over 300 students from 76 countries participated.
The four-member Pakistani delegation was led by HEJ faculty. Last year another Pakistani student Maaha Ayub had won a bronze medal at the event.
The IChO is an annual competition for chemistry students at the secondary school level from all over the world.—APP

