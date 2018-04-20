Pakistan strongly reacts to Modi’s outburst in UK

Int’l Community should take notice of India’s threatening tone: FO

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his visit to the UK spitting venom against Pakistan, Foreign Office Thursday reacted strongly to Modi’s tirade saying the threatening statements emanating from the top Indian leadership against Pakistan should be a matter of concern for the international community.

Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will not tolerate those who like to “export terror” and will respond to them “in the language they understand”, referring to the 2016 ‘surgical strikes’ across the Line of Control. Modi, during the ‘Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ diaspora event in London, claimed that before making the news of the ‘surgical strikes’ public, India had repeatedly attempted to contact Pakistan government to inform them about the operation.

The spokesperson categorically dismissed Modi’s claim as farcical. He said this is mere figment of Indian imagination. “Repeating a lie doesn’t turn it into the truth,” said FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said at his weekly news briefing here on Thursday.

The spokesperson pointed out that the Indian government has come under immense criticism both at home and abroad following the rape incident of Aasifa in occupied Kashmir. He said this incident is clear indication of how rape is being used for subjugation in the occupied territory.

Strongly rejecting Indian allegations of terrorism, the spokesperson reminded it is actually India which is perpetrating acts of terrorism. Kulbushan Yadav is a living proof of who exports terrorism. He said the Indian allegations are false gimmickry to divert world’s attention from its heinous crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir.

Responding to another question, the spokesperson said Pakistan has received Indian rejoinder on Kulbushan Yadav. He said Pakistan will examine it and then submit its reply.

About the recent statement of Iranian Supreme leader on Kashmir, the spokesperson pointed out that it is not for the first time that the Iranian leader has given such a statement in support of the oppressed Kashmiri people. He said the international community is concerned over the situation in occupied Kashmir and the statement of Iranian supreme leader should be seen in that context.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will pay a two day visit to Beijing from Monday to attend the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO. The meeting will discuss regional peace and stability besides ways and means to further promote cooperation at different levels. The foreign minister will also hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart and the state councilor.

When asked about recent incident of cross border firing on Pakistan-Afghan border, the said both the sides are continuing negotiations to address their misunderstandings. He said Pakistan is concerned over the cross border attacks but expressed the confidence that the issues will be resolved amicably.

Responding to a question about the US decision to restrict movements of Pakistani diplomats, the spokesperson said Islamabad has received official communication on the matter from Washington. He said both the sides are engaged and hoped the matter will be resolved.

About the Syrian situation, the spokesperson said Pakistan condemns the use of chemical weapons no matter wherever they are used. He said Pakistan calls upon all the sides to refrain from steps that are inconsistent with the UN charter. He said Pakistani nation stands by their Syrian brethren in this hour of trial and urge all the warring sides to find a solution to the matter to end the sufferings of the Syrian people.