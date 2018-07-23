Pakistan strongly condemns suicide attack outside Kabul Airport

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack outside Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul on Sunday resulting in loss of several innocent lives and injuring many others.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, “We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray to Almighty Allah for early recovery of the injured.”

“We express our support and solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan in this hour of grief.” The statement said.

Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and the resolve to eliminate this menace.

Share on: WhatsApp