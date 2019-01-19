Pakistan strong, reliable partner: Espinosa

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

United Nations General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Saturday said she had been encouraged to see that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was aligned towards shaping a new future for the people of Pakistan.

The new future was based on combating poverty, corruption and opening up to investments and tourism, she said in an interview with Radio Pakistan.

The UNGA president said Pakistan was such a beautiful country, which had so much diversity and so much to show to the world. The country was on the right track, she said.

Regarding women empowerment in Pakistan, the UNGA president said there had been a lot of improvement as several women were holding high level positions in the country. They had strong voice in public opinion.

Particularly mentioning Pakistan’’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi, she said the envoy was one of the strongest voices in New York. Ambassador Lodhi was a great advocate for Pakistan and its agenda on sustainable development goals.

Ms Maria said Pakistan’s contribution in the war on terrorism was an example. The country had waged a successful and sustained effort against terrorism and its anti-terror efforts had been recognized by the international community.

Pakistan’s overall role in regional peace and security, she said, was commendable.

It was playing a very constructive role in the Afghan peace process. Peace in Afghanistan was also beneficial for Pakistan. She also appreciated the way Pakistan generously hosted millions of Afghan refugees over the last several decades.

It also reflected Pakistan’’s commitment to the United Nations and peace and security, she added. She expressed the confidence that Pakistan would continue to be supportive of the UN’’s peace keeping operations.

Pakistan was a very strong and reliable partner of the UN and of the multilateralism system, she added. She said apart from her peace keeping contributions, both Pakistan and the United Nations had very good working relationship.

The UN country team in Pakistan was working with the government in its endeavours to fight poverty and inequalities, she added.

Share on: WhatsApp