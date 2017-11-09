Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral ties with Turkey through postal channels: Minster

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Postal Services, Moulana Ameer Zaman has said the brotherly and diplomatic relations between Turkey andPakistan are moving forward from strength to strength for the last 70 years.

Both the countries have supported each other on International forums and the Government of Turkey has always stood by Muslim Ummah in general and Pakistan in particular.

Federal Minister for Postal Services said, I am personally grateful to the Government of Turkey and thank them on behalf of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) for supporting the cause of Burmese muslims on world scenario.

These views were expressed by the Federal Minister for Postal Services, Moulana Ameer Zaman while speaking as a Guest of Honor at the Media Focal Person.

Originally published by NNI