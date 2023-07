The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday lost 25.37 points, a negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 45,042.61 points against 45,067.98 points the previous trading day.

A total of 314,785,498 shares were traded during the day as compared to 267,514,280 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.770 billion against Rs 6.783 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 138 of them recorded gains and 171 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 49,139,000 shares at Rs 4.27 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 45,870,042 shares at Rs.1.32 per share and Telecard Limited with 18,641,703 shares at Rs.8.29 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 500.00 per share price, closing at Rs 22,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with an Rs 107.81 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,545.33.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 468.00 per share closing at Rs 8.445.00; followed by Mehmood Textile with Rs 16.60 decline to close at Rs 722.90.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed Rs1.67 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 279.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.59.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs282 and Rs285.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.18 to close at Rs 313.91 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.73, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs2.01, whereas an increase of Rs1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.67 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs364.19.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 46 paisa and 45 paisa to close at Rs76.03 and Rs74.43, respectively.