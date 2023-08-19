The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday shed 107.34 points, a negative change of 0.22 per cent, closing at 48,218.50 points against 48,325.84 points the previous trading day.

A total of 254,814,045 shares were traded during the day as compared to 48,146.44 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.414 billion against Rs 10.021 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 126 of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.—APP