Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 508.48 points

Rupee gains 43 paisas against dollar

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 508.48 points, with a positive change of 1.26 per cent, closing at 41,007.82 against 40,499.34 points on the previous day.

A total of 173,790,631 shares were traded during the day as compared to 84,164,030 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.724 billion against Rs 3.628 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 324 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 108 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Limited with 22,202,737 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, Fauji Food Ltd. with 21,927,736 shares at Rs 6.33 per share, and Pak Refinery with 11,539,538 shares at Rs 13.52 per share.

Khyber Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 42.45 per share price, closing at Rs 722.45, whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with a Rs 30.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 670.00.

Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 115.00 per share closing at Rs 7900.00, followed by Pak Services with a Rs 59.00 decline to close at Rs 741.10.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee gained 43 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 283.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.89.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 287.5 and Rs 290, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 83 paisas to close at Rs 310.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs 2.10; whereas a decrease of Rs 1.71 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.23 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 353.94.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went down by 12 paisas and 09 paisas; closing at Rs77.18 and Rs 75.58, respectively.