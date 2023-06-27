The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,371.78 points on Monday, a positive change of 3.42 per cent, closing at 41,437.10 points against 40,065.32 points the previous day.

A total of 226,821,151 shares were traded during the day as compared to 136,899,866 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.010 billion against Rs. 3.372 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 269 of them recorded gains and 43 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 26,220.940 shares at Rs.1.12 per share; Fauji Fert Bin with 13,147,500 shares at Rs.11.61 per share and Sui North Gas with 12,503,829 shares at Rs.40.54 per share.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.43.66 per share price, closing at Rs.692.51, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with an Rs.40.39 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,138.06.

Pak Service witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.63.00 per share closing at Rs.779.00; followed by Faisal Spinning with Rs.26.25 decline to close at Rs.323,75.

Meanwhile Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained 03 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.73.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 289.5 and Rs 292 respectively.

The price of the Euro went up by 56 paisas to close at Rs 312.22 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remain unchanged to close at Rs 2, whereas an increase of Rs 0.59 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 365.18 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 364.59.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 pasia to close at Rs 78.05, whereas the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 pasia to close at Rs 76.44.