Pakistan still an emerging market for Japanese paper consumption

“Per capita paper consumption in Pakistan for Paper products is still very low and it is still an emerging market for Japanese paper brands which are compatible in international market.”

This was stated by chief guest Ms. Naheed Memon, Chairperson SBI and SEDF, in a ceremony held at a local hotel here. She further said that "SBI will fully support the printing industry representatives for their printing projects and new initiatives."

She further said that “SBI will fully support the printing industry representatives for their printing projects and new initiatives.”

The ceremony was organized by Dawn Paper Mart in collaboration with PAPGAI and Badar Expo Solutions.

Present on the occasion were Sardar Yasin Malik, Chairman Hilton pharma, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig former Vice President FPCCI, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Salman Haroon from PAPGAI, Yousuf Tinwala from Saima Packages, Zohair Naseer Badar Expo Solutions, Zahid Hussain, chairman Trade International, Sheikh Shehzad Iqbal Managing Director Dawn Paper Mart, Kenji Ito, from Kokusai Plup and paper Japan, Takahiko Kodera, GM Hoketsu Kishu Paper Co. Ltd. Japan and other printing industry representatives.

Sheikh Shehzad Iqbal in his welcome note said that his company will “provide full support to the Japanese paper in Pakistan market with price compatibility and quality to support Printing Industry. Japanese representatives stated that “we found Pakistan as an important market for our paper and pulp business.