Pakistan steps closer to becoming ‘Transit & Transhipment hub’

ISLAMABAD – The National Logistics Cell (NLC), one of Pakistan’s leading multimodal logistics and construction organisations, has launched road freight services for Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced it on Twitter on Friday.

He congratulated NLC on starting Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) operations for Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“This is the beginning of a new era of ‘Connectivity through Trucking’ under MOC’s Silk Route Reconnect policy. It is a milestone in making Pakistan a Transit & Transhipment hub,” he wrote.

He said that several private companies are applying to get TIR permission, adding that the government would provide them full support.

Many private companies are applying to get TIR permission & the Government assures full to them. It will attract investment & create opportunities for our logistics companies and allied services due to the flow of international trade traffic through Pakistan.#Pakistan @mincompk — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) September 24, 2021

He said that the initiative will “attract investment & create opportunities for our logistics companies and allied services due to the flow of international trade traffic through Pakistan”.

In April this year, Pakistan sent its first-ever consignment through road carrying herbal medicines by Afghanistan to Uzbekistan.

In August, Pakistan exported its first mango consignment to Russia via road, under the TIR Convention. The consignment had left Pakistan at Taftan/Mirjawa (Iran) border and is destined for Moscow via Tehran-Astara (Azebaijan)-Astrakhan (Russia) route.

The mango consignment left Pakistan via the Taftan/Mirjawa border with Iran, and will reach Russia via the Tehran-Astara (Azerbaijan)-Astrakhan route.

The TIR Convention is an international customs transit system that facilitates trade by speedy border checks between countries. Pakistan joined the TIR Convention in 2016 and was declared as a ‘TIR Operational Country’ by the IRU (International Road Transport Union) in April 2018.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-exports-first-consignment-of-fresh-mangoes-to-russia/