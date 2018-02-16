Pakistan to station army contingent in Saudi Arabia

Ambassador Nawaf Saeed holds talks with Gen Bajwa

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A Pakistan army contingent will be stationed in Saudi Arabia on a ‘training and advisory mission’, a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The announcement followed a meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador, Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, and Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier on Thursday at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security situation were also discussed during the meeting, ISPR said.

“In continuation of ongoing Pak-KSA bilateral security cooperation, Pakistan Army contingent is being sent to KSA on training and advise mission.

Pak Army maintains bilateral security cooperation with many other Gulf Cooperation Council/regional countries,” ISPR said.

The Pakistan Army said that an unspecified number of troops are being sent to Saudi Arabia as a part of the bilateral security cooperation.

Pakistan already has around 1,180 troops in Saudi Arabia under a 1982 bilateral agreement. The deployed troops are mostly serving in training and advisory roles, according to a report.

Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share strong military ties. Pakistan is one of the 41 members of the Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition that is being headed by a former army chief, Gen (Retd) Raheel Sharif. The military alliance was formally launched by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman last year.

These troops, as well as, those already in Saudi Arabia for joint training exercises will not be deployed outside the kingdom.

On February 14 the first phase of Joint Special Operation Forces Maritime exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil, was held at Karachi between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces, has concluded.

During the first phase, series of land and harbour exercises were carried out; wherein, special maritime operations were rehearsed for the second phase at sea.