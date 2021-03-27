Pakistan starts issuing COVID Immunisation Certificate

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar announced on Saturday that an online portal for issuance of COVID Immunisation certificates.

The minister in a tweet said that citizen’s whose vaccination process is complete can now download COVID Immunisation Certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or get it issued by visiting Nadra Mega Centre.

Currently, the government is administrating the Chinese-made two-dose Sinopharm vaccine to frontline health workers and people aged above 60.

COVID Immunisation certificate issuance portal has been launched across the country today. citizen's whose vaccination process is complete (both doses) can now download COVID Immunisation Certificate from https://t.co/ctqKJVYnWp or get it issued by visiting NADRA Mega Centres. pic.twitter.com/UcAoBfFKbY — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 27, 2021

A drive to vaccinate the people aged above 50 is expected to launch next year as registration process is going to start from March 30.

Earlier today, Asad Umar asked the people to strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19 to prevent the spread of pandemic.

Briefing the media after a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad today (Saturday), he said the situation of virus spread has deteriorated, adding that the government will make the restrictions tougher if situation continues to worsening.