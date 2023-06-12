Pakistan starts evacuations as Cyclone Biparjoy gains intensity

KARACHI – Pakistani authorities have started evacuation process as cyclone Biparjoy came within 600km of the port city of Karachi on Monday.

As the cyclone gained momentum, officials have been preparing to deal with the impacts of a strong storm that is likely to hit coastal areas this week. In an alert, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to pass Sindh on June 15.

In light of the recent alert, Sindh Building Control Authority issued a high alert for the port city and an emergency control room has been formed in Karachi. More than 400 buildings were classified as dangerous which are at higher risk.

Met Office also mentioned that there is no showing no signs of weakening of the cyclone. Meanwhile, winds in the center of the storm are blowing at a speed of 180 to 200 kilometers per hour, while the sea surface temperature is ideal for cyclone with waves reaching heights of 30 to 40 feet in the center of the storm.

As of June 12, more than 2,000 people have been evacuated and moved to safer locations.

Section 144 imposed, seaside areas closed & hospitals on high alert

Amid the emergency situation, several roads leading from Seaview were closed for all kinds of general traffic as a precautionary measure.

Hospitals were kept on high alert to deal with the expected impacts while municipal bodies are currently monitoring the situation.