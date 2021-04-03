Pakistan starts administrating single-dose CanSino vaccine next week

ISLAMBAD – A drive to administer single-dose vaccine developed by China’s CanSino Biologics Inc against COVID-19 will start from April 5 (Monday) in all provinces.

It was decided during a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar through video link and co-chaired by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

Currently, two-dose Chinese vaccine is being administered to frontline health workers and people aged above 60.

On March 31, Pakistan received the first shipment of 60,000 doses of single-dose Convidecia vaccine, developed by the CanSino Biologics Inc. As per the NCOC instructions, this vaccine will only be given to people over 80 years of age.

During today’s meeting, the NCOC was informed that keeping in view the increasing Covid-19 disease spread, 594 more oxygen beds have been added to dedicated Covid health facilities with special focus on Swat and Peshwar.

The Forum emphasised that all Covid Vaccination Centers must ensure to facilitate above 65 years age individuals who already have been allowed walk-in vaccination facility.

Forum also decided to enhance monitoring mechanism to check violation of preventive COVID SOPs.

Establishment of call centres at District level to pursue registered senior citizen for vaccination was also discussed to further enhance the efficacy of this reach-out drive. All registered citizens were encouraged to get themselves vaccinated.