Pakistan stands with Kashmir: Tariq

Mirpur (AJK)

Acting Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APP), Chaudhary Tariq Farooq has said that people of Pakistan and AJK are fully stand with struggle of Kashmiri people in IoK against Indian occupation. The acting Prime Minister made these assertions while addressing the public gathering held on eve of 52nd death anniversary of prominent Kashmir Leader Raja Muhammad Haider Khan here on late Friday.

The Acting Prime Minister said Raja Haider Khan was a icon of the fight against Dogra rule, he led the war bravely and compelled the Dogra forces to escape the Azad Kashmir. He said Haider Ali Khan was one of the greatest heroes of our freedom struggle who lived for freedom of Occupied Kashmir and then his son Raja Farooq Haider took over the flag of the freedom and played a significant role as Prime Minister of AJK in the political struggle for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir.

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan enjoys full trust and support of the parliamentary party and taking AJK to right direction of development and prosperity, he added. He said Raja Haider Khan’s and others companions also served the people selflessly and with matchless dedication. He said that Kashmiris have been rendering supreme sacrifices for generations and expressed his hope that their sacrifices would soon crown with success.

Tariq Farooq said that present government was determined to bring revolutionary changes in infrastructure, provide better governance by upholding the rule of law and restoring merit in all spheres of life. Acting PM also condemned the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces and asked the Indian government to end brutalities and detention of Hurriyat leaders, lift curfew, and allow international media to visit Kashmir.

Tariq Farooq asked the international community and the international human rights organizations to take notice of the atrocities and violation of human rights in Kashmir. He said, the example of Indian forces’ brutality is hard to be found in history. “We have to continuously raise our voice against the Indian brutalities,” he added.

He said the world cannot turn away its eyes from Kashmir Issue and its people’s legitimate struggle for right to self-determination will continue till complete success. AJK minister Raja Abdul Qayyum Khan, President Haider Memorial Society Raja Mumtaz Kha, Members AJK Legislative Assembly Dr Mustafa Bashir, Raja Shahid Latif and others also addressed on the occasion.—APP