Pakistan stands with Kashmir, says President Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi said on Thursday that Pakistan would not desert the citizens of Indian-controlled Kashmir. He was addressing the ceremony at the Pakistan Day Parade.

President Alvi thanked the country and military forces involved in the parade for organising the “spectacular” event. He also expressed gratitude to the military personnel and the countries that were present at the event.

The president claimed that the day emphasizes the subcontinent’s Muslims’ distinct culture. “Although Pakistan started as a weak state, now we have progressed well and have become a strong country which is self-sufficient in defence,” he said.

President Alvi thanked the military for their contributions to the nation, whether it was for defence or in the event of a natural disaster. Pakistan’s armed forces, he said, had defeated terrorism in the region. President Alvi said that we want peace not only in the country but also in the region.

In reference to India, President Alvi said: “Unfortunately, the situation in South Asia and the whole region is bad due to conspiracies, hate, terrorism, bilateral disputes.”

For a peaceful future, he urged the region’s representatives to put an end to hate politics and religious extremism.

“Pakistan wants to move forward with honesty and peace but our wish should not be taken as weakness and we reserve the right to respond befittingly to any misadventure.”

He went on to say that we would protect our sovereignty at all costs.

The president expressed outrage about the treatment of innocent civilians in Indian-occupied Kashmir, saying that not only Pakistan but the whole world is worried.

“Whatever is happening in Kashmir, it has became a human tragedy.”

He reminded the world that the Kashmir issue is being resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Alvi told Kashmiris, “The whole Pakistan nation is with the Kashmiri people and will continue to stand by them,”

“Quaid-e-Azam had said that Kashmir is Pakistan jugular vein. We are raising the issue of Kashmir and will continue to do so.”

He urged the international community to pay attention to the situation in Kashmir and play a part in maintaining regional peace.

The president also praised China’s friendship, stating, “China is Pakistan’s true friend and bilateral relationship between the two countries is strengthing in all spheres including defence and security.

“Pakistan is extremely grateful to the government and people of China for the gift of coronavirus vaccine,” he said.

President Alvi said Pakistan has made significant sacrifices for peace in Afghanistan and has always sponsored those initiatives, adding that “the world has acknowledged Pakistan in this regard.”

Pakistan has strong ties with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the Gulf states, according to the president, who also called for the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to be strengthened in order to combat the growing surge of Islamophobia.

He recalled Islamabad’s efforts and said, “we will continue to play our role.”